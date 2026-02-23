The Rascalz won’t be changing their sound anytime soon.

Now officially part of All Elite Wrestling, The Rascalz have kept the same entrance theme and overall presentation that they previously used in TNA Wrestling.

The decision quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom wondered whether AEW had purchased the rights to the music from TNA in order to continue using it.

That’s not the case.

Instead, the theme was already included in a music library that AEW licenses for production.

Because the track was part of that existing agreement, the company was able to continue using it without taking on any additional costs.

It’s a seamless transition, and one that preserves the group’s established identity.

Meanwhile, Trey Miguel recently returned to TNA with a different approach to his entrance music.

Rather than using the group theme, he came back with a track he has personally used for years, keeping his singles presentation intact.

