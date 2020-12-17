WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai is not injured.

WWE recently announced that Kai suffered “multiple undisclosed injuries” during the women’s WarGames match at Takeover earlier this month, and that she is not medically cleared to compete.

In an update, Kai is not injured and she is currently away from NXT because WWE is working on her visa, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word on exactly when Kai will be back, but WWE officials expect her back soon. She is also expected to continue her UpUpDownDown duties.

Stay tuned for more on Kai’s status.

