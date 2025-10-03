AEW has brought back one of its most decorated international stars, as Andrade El Idolo made his surprise return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The former TNT Champion appeared unannounced in front of a hot crowd, confirming that he has re-signed with the company on a full-time basis.

Andrade’s comeback comes on the heels of his abrupt WWE departure. Last month, WWE terminated Andrade’s contract following a reported violation of its Wellness Policy. Unlike many high-profile releases from the company, Andrade was let go outright rather than being subject to the standard 90-day non-compete clause. This unique situation opened the door for AEW to move quickly and secure his return without delay.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of AEW’s driving motivations in reuniting with Andrade is tied to its international expansion strategy. Company officials see Andrade as a key asset in strengthening their visibility in Mexico, where he remains a major star thanks to his years in CMLL and WWE. AEW has an ongoing working relationship with CMLL, and the company is actively seeking to grow its footprint in the Mexican market, particularly through its broadcast deal with Fox Sports Mexico.

Bringing Andrade back gives AEW a proven, high-level talent with crossover appeal. His star power not only bolsters the roster at home but also provides the company with a headline-caliber name capable of helping establish AEW as a consistent draw in Mexico. With Andrade’s history, charisma, and international reputation, his return is expected to be a cornerstone in AEW’s efforts to court and expand its Latin American fanbase.

Finally, Fightful Select is reporting that Andrade’s AEW contract was finalized in the last week, but creative plans were planned out ahead of that.