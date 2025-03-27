This week’s TNA firings included several key individuals, some of whom may not be widely known to fans.

Fightful Select has some additional details on the firings, which you can see below:

* Romy Glazer – A well-liked marketing contractor who was instrumental in increasing TNA’s metrics. She expanded the company’s marketing reach, growing the email list to 140,000 and sending over 13 million promotional emails. She was also involved in high-profile partnerships with companies like VitaCoco and BLCKSMTH. Her work helped sell out multiple TNA+ events and led to major content deals.

* Rob Kligman – Chief Revenue Officer since last summer, credited with securing nearly $1 million in ad sales in under a year, including big deals with companies like Topps and VitaCoco.

* Michael Shewchenko – Head of Digital Operations, responsible for TNA’s shift to TNA+ and the successful move from on-demand to simulcast streaming, which doubled the app’s business.

* Rafael Morffi – While not officially with TNA due to a non-compete clause, Morffi contributed to increasing live event attendance and helped secure important shows, including at UBS Arena. Some speculated that slow ticket sales at UBS could have contributed to his firing.

* Sebastian Dastranj (Sebastian Suave) – A versatile figure in wrestling, contributing to multiple areas including marketing, merchandise, and social content, as well as running Smash Wrestling in Canada.

* Ariel Shnerner – Departing after Carlos Silva took over as TNA President. Shnerner’s departure followed an incident at NXT where talent requested he not be in the locker room, and he was corrected by Shawn Michaels.

* Gail Kim worked as the Head of Talent Relations. Her departure came as a shock to many. The TNA Hall of Famer issued the following statement on her Instagram page earlier today:

“I Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days. I’ve received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of. The KO division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hard working and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with. This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world. You don’t put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate. I look forward to sharing my journey and am taking some time for myself and prepare for what’s ahead. Looking forward to the future.

THANK YOU ❤️❤️ and one last thought……. More women in leadership roles. Not less. ????????

#womenswrestling #wrestling #TNA #WWE #AEW #NXT #champion #knockout #tnawrestling”