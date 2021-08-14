Last night’s WWE SmackDown opened with an in-ring segment where John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns met face-to-face in the ring and took shots at each other on the mic. This was to hype up their match at SummerSlam next weekend.

In an update, Jamie Noble was listed as the producer for the segment with Cena and Reigns, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Paul Heyman has also had heavy influence over Reigns’ recent storylines, while Reigns and Cena also have a significant more amount of creative freedom over their segments, more than most Superstars do.

It was reported earlier on Friday that WWE wanted to really “amp up” the Cena vs. Reigns rivalry with last night’s episode as we’re now just one week away from their big main event match at SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video from last night’s segment:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.