There has been some talk about the future of The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in recent weeks. This comes after the two men have expressed what appears to be some frustration over their booking with some recent tweets.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there are some talent who have said they’ve seen and heard the same.

While the report states that there isn’t a concrete answer on their future, the frustration appears to be legitimate. Additionally, there is no clear indication on whether their contracts will be expiring in the near future.

The Street Profits signed multi-year contracts back in 2019, but nobody seems to know the length of the contract.

When asked about his future in wrestling during a recent interview, Montez Ford simply stated, “still thinking about it.”

The Street Profits will be competing for the tag team titles on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.