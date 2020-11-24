Caley Konley is still portraying the Suicide character in Impact Wrestling, according to Fightful Select.

There’s an ongoing Impact storyline with X Division Champion Rohit Raju and TJP where he accuses the former Manik/Suicide of being under the mask again. It was noted that the angle will come to a head on tonight’s Impact episode, but TJP it not under the mask, as he was in the past.

Sources indicate that Konley is still portraying the role of the masked wrestler, as he has off & on for a few years now. Konley is also serving as a manager for Tenille Dashwood.

