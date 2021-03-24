The Tian Sha stable has apparently made a good impression among WWE NXT officials.

It was reported via Fightful Select that Triple H and Shawn Michaels specifically have taken a liking to the gimmick, and see it having a long-term future. The stable currently features Xia Li, Boa and Mei Ling.

Michaels and Triple H have reportedly been very hands-on with the character and presentation of the storyline.

The Ling character has been portrayed by NXT Superstar Karen Q so far. She has not wrestled since July 2019 due to a leg injury.

The Tian Sha group did not appear live on last week’s show, but a new vignette did air. You can see that promo below.

Stay tuned for more.

