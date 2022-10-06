WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and officials are said to be happy with his next “1 deadMAN SHOW” selling out.

Taker’s one-man show is scheduled for this Friday at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, as a part of WWE Extreme Rules weekend. Fightful Select reports that the event is sold out.

Taker, WWE executives and local organizers are reportedly very pleased with the event. WWE officials are particularly happy with a new event to add to Premium Live Event weekends that has been a success.

WWE is expected to announce more Taker dates for the future after sell-outs in Nashville, Cardiff and Philadelphia.

