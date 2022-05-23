WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly made a last minute decision to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Friday’s SmackDown.

We’ve noted how WWE originally had no plan to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles with RK-Bro vs. The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month, before the match was changed to a six-man bout with The Bloodline defeating Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. WWE then announced the tag team unification bout for last Friday’s SmackDown, and that match ended with The Usos defeating RK-Bro to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, thanks to interference by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there was “no plan” for what to do for the finish to RK-Bro vs. The Usos going into the episode, and that the match happened mainly to get the angle over at the end of the match, where The Bloodline destroyed Orton and Riddle.

The angle was done to set up the big singles matches that were recently revealed as being in the works – Riddle vs. Reigns at Money In the Bank on July 2, Orton vs. Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30, then McIntyre vs. Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3.

WWE was going back & forth in deciding what to do with McMahon making the final call on Friday.

McIntyre was not at Friday’s SmackDown as he was on a UK media tour, but he will be back this coming Friday night to continue the feud with The Bloodline.

There’s no word on if there will be a rematch between RK-Bro and The Usos, but it seems like RK-Bro will be held off TV for at least a week or so to sell Friday’s post-match beatdown. WWE announced a storyline injury update after the show, noting that Riddle suffered a bruised hip and lower back, and that he and Orton were both undergoing a medical evaluation.

It’s possible that there will be a follow-up angle on tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.