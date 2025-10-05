Tony D’Angelo’s absence from WWE television has sparked plenty of discussion among fans, but a new report sheds light on the real reason behind his time away.

The self-proclaimed Don of NXT last competed on the July 15 episode of WWE NXT, where he picked up a win over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino. His most recent in-ring appearance came ten days later at a live event on July 25. Since then, D’Angelo has been missing from in-ring competition, with many speculating that an injury or even a potential main roster move might be behind his disappearance.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, D’Angelo’s hiatus is not injury-related. The report notes that the former NXT Tag Team Champion simply requested some time off from WWE, which explains his recent absence from the show.

D’Angelo did make a brief on-screen appearance during a backstage segment on the July 29 edition of NXT, but he has yet to return to active competition. At this time, there’s no confirmed date set for his comeback to the ring.

Despite his absence, D’Angelo remains one of NXT’s most charismatic and popular figures, and fans continue to await the next move from “The Don” of the D’Angelo Family.