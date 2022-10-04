Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW featured two big segments to promote Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word now is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments.

WWE held the Bayley vs. Belair contract signing last night and while ladders did not come into play, they were set up around and inside of the ring. The RAW main event later saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY defeat Alexa Bliss, and after that match, Damage CTRL used ladders in their attack on Bliss, Asuka and Belair. RAW went off the air with Damage CTRL posing on a ladder in the middle of the ring.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that there was an interesting production mandate for the ladders used in those segments. It was mandated that only 8-10 foot ladders were to be used.

RAW also featured WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai defeating Candice LeRae in singles action. While Kai came out with Bayley and SKY, LeRae came to the ring by herself, and dealt with interference until the finish.

Word now is that WWE originally had plans for Asuka, Belair and Bliss to accompany LeRae to the ring, but that idea was nixed. There’s no word on why this didn’t happen, but that was the last we saw of LeRae on RAW. The other Superstars were featured in additional segments throughout the show, as noted above, but LeRae was not involved.

