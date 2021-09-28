Officials from FOX and the USA Network are reportedly aware of some plans for the upcoming WWE Draft.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that officials at the networks have been told about some of the WWE Draft plans, such as the key names who will be drafted.

WWE officials have reportedly decided on the top names to be drafted, as of Monday, but nothing else is concrete as far as roster moves go.

You can click here for a new report on WWE NXT involvement in the Draft.

The WWE Draft will begin with Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from Baltimore, and then will wrap with Monday’s RAW from Nashville.

Stay tuned for more.

