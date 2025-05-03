WWE enacted a significant round of talent cuts on Friday, impacting both main roster and NXT talent.

Among the most notable names released or departed are Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. Unless it’s later revealed that these talents were simply not re-signed, they are expected to be under 90-day non-compete clauses.

Fightful Select is reporting that Dakota Kai has already begun attracting interest from several prominent wrestling organizations and agents, with many expecting her to receive multiple offers soon.

Shayna Baszler’s release comes as a surprise, especially after she had been involved in recent work with NXT and had re-signed with WWE just last year.

On the NXT side, several talents were also let go, including Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Gallus, Jakara Jackson, Eddy Thorpe, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, and Riley Osborne. These developmental contracts typically carry 30-day non-compete clauses. During this time, the released talent will continue to be paid and can explore their next steps in the industry.

And finally, some within NXT anticipated Jakara Jackson’s release, particularly after her recent on-screen separation from Lash Legend.