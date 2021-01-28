The rehearsal for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches is planned for this Saturday from 12 noon until 6pm at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to Fightful Select.

The rehearsal being held in Orlando will cause some talent who are already in St. Petersburg to have to drive back to Orlando, but the thought process is that it would be much more convenient for those who are already in Orlando.

In 2020 WWE had the Women’s Rumble broken down into two sections to set up the match as a way to streamline the process. However, there were said to have been issues getting the rehearsal started due to tardiness, so they blocked off a larger period of time this year, in the afternoon, instead of late into the night like last year.

Stay tuned for more as we go into Royal Rumble Weekend.

