Thekla is sticking with AEW for the long haul.

Despite still having significant time remaining on her existing deal, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion has officially signed a new contract with the company. The move came as something of a surprise given her previous agreement reportedly had well over a year left, but AEW made it a priority to lock her in early.

The decision speaks volumes about how highly the company views her.

AEW has been extremely pleased with Thekla’s performances and overall trajectory, leading to negotiations on a fresh, long-term deal well ahead of schedule. The new agreement is said to include a substantial pay increase, reflecting her growing value to the promotion.

Smart business on both sides.

It’s also worth noting that there was believed to be potential interest from WWE had Thekla reached free agency. However, with AEW moving quickly to secure her future, those possibilities never materialized as talks were wrapped up well before any outside discussions could begin.

(H/T: Fightful Select)