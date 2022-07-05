Theory had a big night at WWE Money In the Bank this past Saturday as he dropped the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley, and then won the Men’s MITB Ladder Match main event, capturing the briefcase that is good for a title shot for one year.

A new report reveals that Theory was a late addition to the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, but only in storyline, according to Ringside News.

It was noted that the plan all along was for Theory to leave Las Vegas with the Money In the Bank briefcase. Adam Pearce added Theory to the match right before the bell hit, but word is that the plan for a while had been for Theory to drop the United States Title to Lashley, then win the briefcase in the main event.

It had been rumored that WWE planned for Cody Rhodes to win the men’s briefcase before he was put on the shelf with an injury. However, Ringside News reports that Rhodes was never penciled in to win the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. If Vince McMahon did plan to have Rhodes win the MITB main event, it was never voiced to any member of the WWE creative team.

Theory made history at WWE Money In the Bank by becoming the first-ever Superstar to lose a title and win a briefcase on the same night.

On a related note, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan joined the following Superstars on the list of wrestlers who won a MITB briefcase and a title in the same night – WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley. Asuka’s 2020 reign fits in that category according to some.

Theory will get his rematch from Lashley, with the title on the line, at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

