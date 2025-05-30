Two major title changes that took place on the May 27, 2025, episode of WWE NXT were reportedly part of WWE’s broader plan to fast-track several high-profile talents to the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, these moves were made with main roster call-ups in mind.

Stephanie Vaquer dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne, while Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints to capture the NXT North American Title. Meltzer noted that both Vaquer and Saints are expected to be promoted to Raw or SmackDown soon—joining Jordynne Grace, who is also believed to be on the verge of a main roster debut.

In Vaquer’s case, she is expected to remain part of the NXT brand until after the AAA x NXT: Worlds Collide special event on June 7. When the time does come, Vaquer is expected to join the Raw brand, while Grace is being groomed for a spot on the SmackDown roster.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW, will be called up to the Raw or SmackDown roster upon leaving NXT in the near future.

These quick exits from NXT aren’t unusual for established names like Vaquer, Starks, and Grace. Similar to the recent call-up of Giulia, their NXT runs were never intended to be long-term, given their experience level and pay grade compared to the developmental roster.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding NXT call-ups to the WWE main roster continue to surface.