WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes was the producer for this week’s RAW main event that saw WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre get counted out against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, according to Fightful Select. Hayes also produced the opening RAW segment with McIntyre and Big E.

The King of the Ring match between Ricochet and winner Xavier Woods was produced by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, while WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Queen’s Crown match between Dana Brooke and winner Shayna Baszler.

Shane Helms was the producer for Austin Theory’s win over Jeff Hardy.

