During Saturday’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Tiffany Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

It was a highly physical match between the two as Stratton secured the victory with the PME (Prettiest Moonsault Ever).

Stratton is currently in her first reign as WWE Women’s Champion, having held the title for 106 days since winning it on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown.

Stratton also got a special Barbie-themed entrance for her match at Allegiant Stadium. Owen Phillips from Proto Hologram shared some details about the unique entrance and the effort that went into it.

The WWE production team designed the entrance, featuring a distinct Stratton in each box. This marks the inaugural use of Proto technology at a WWE event. Their technology enables anyone to “beam” to any location and to create “hyper-real AI avatars.”

Proto utilizes holographic communication and an AI spatial computing platform across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, retail, entertainment, and sports.

UFC CEO Dana White previously used an AI hologram of himself for Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas, while Manny Pacquiao utilized it to “beam” from Seoul to Los Angeles for a Triller press conference.

Francis Ngannou also used a similar method to beam from Paris to Riyadh for a live Barstool Sports podcast on PFL.

Proto founder and chairman David Nussbaum said, “I’ve followed WWE for decades so to actually have Proto at WrestleMania is like some insane dream. One of my favorite things is seeing all the inventive things people come up to do with our hologram and AI tools — the WWE creatives have really raised the bar tonight — and Tiffany Stratton 100% sold it!”