A surprising update has surfaced regarding ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s abrupt removal from AEW programming.

And it’s not what many initially assumed.

Despite speculation following her sudden storyline write-off last Wednesday, Dave Meltzer reports that Storm’s absence is not related to an in-ring injury.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion was originally scheduled to compete in a rematch against Marina Shafir in Fresno, California, just days after AEW Revolution, but was pulled from the bout at the last minute after not being medically cleared.

As previously noted, Storm is expected to be sidelined for “a long time,” though the exact reason remains unclear.

What makes the situation more unusual is that AEW reportedly believed everything was proceeding as planned as late as Wednesday morning before the unexpected change.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Meltzer shed more light on the situation and the company’s scramble to adjust.

“On Wednesday, she is there. She is set up to wrestle in this match and they had to do this emergency angle to take her out and put Mina Shirakawa in,” Meltzer said.

That last-minute shift led to Shirakawa stepping into the previously announced No Holds Barred match against Shafir, where she scored an upset victory.

The win immediately elevated her into title contention, as she is now set to challenge reigning champion Thekla on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

A sudden pivot.

And a big opportunity.

Further reports indicate that AEW is bracing for Storm to remain out of action for an extended period, with expectations that she may not be cleared to compete through at least 2026.

To explain her absence on-screen, AEW aired a dramatic angle on social media and during Dynamite, showing Storm laid out in a pool of blood while Mina Shirakawa and Luther checked on her condition.

The segment added intrigue, as it tied into a developing mystery attacker storyline.

As noted in earlier reports, there were multiple subtle clues hidden throughout the scene, suggesting that AEW has long-term plans in place for this angle as it continues to unfold.