An update has surfaced regarding claims that TKO holds “complete control” over WWE creative, with new context emerging behind the recent comments and internal reaction within the company.

Earlier this week, remarks made by TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro during a talk with a University of Alabama class made the rounds online. In those comments, Shapiro suggested that TKO is in full control of WWE’s creative direction, sparking discussion across the wrestling industry.

Those comments reportedly came prior to WrestleMania 42, and Dave Meltzer addressed the situation in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer noted that while TKO executives technically do hold final say over WWE creative decisions, it is rarely exercised in practice.

However, he pointed out that when it was used around WrestleMania 42, the timing behind the decision created internal frustration.

“It was noted to us that in the end, Emanuel and Shapiro do have the final say in creative, but they almost never use it,” Meltzer noted. “It was said that in this situation, they used it at the most inopportune time. There was a ton of chaos regarding those on the wrestling side who didn’t want the McAfee and Jelly Roll involvement in a world title match they had been slowly building for months and how the celebrities took the focus away.”

Meltzer also added that at least one person within the company claimed they saw a power struggle between TKO leadership and WWE’s creative team coming long before it became apparent publicly.

“One person noted seeing the TKO Executives vs. WWE creative team battle coming for a year and said there was a lot of internal jockeying going on and that it was encouraged by Ari Emanuel and Shapiro.”

He further explained that while everyone involved acknowledges TKO’s ultimate authority, the frustration stems from how and when that authority is used.

“It was noted to us that everyone acknowledges that at the end of the day, they have complete control, but they rarely use it and the complaint this year was that when they use it it’s at the worst time.”