TNA continues to implement changes to its on-air product.

Following a recent internal directive to reduce the use of blood in matches—a move made after management felt things had gotten excessive—more behind-the-scenes adjustments are being made. Steve Maclin previously commented on the blood policy during an interview with us, noting that the company wanted to make it more impactful when used sparingly.

Now, further changes have come down the pipeline.

According to a new memo from the talent relations department, performers are no longer permitted to use slaps in their matches unless specifically cleared by a producer. Additionally, the use of throat-slashing gestures has been outright banned. Any talent caught using the gesture will reportedly be fined $100 per incident.

These latest measures are part of TNA’s ongoing effort to fine-tune its television presentation.

We will keep you posted as any additional information regarding the policy and rule changes behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)