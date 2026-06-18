TNA Wrestling appears to be moving closer to establishing a developmental pipeline.

According to sources within Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), TNA and the longtime Louisville-based promotion are working toward a formal agreement that would see OVW serve as a developmental territory for TNA talent.

The deal is said to be nearing completion, with both sides reportedly closing in on finalizing the partnership. If completed, the arrangement would provide TNA with a structured system for developing prospects and preparing talent for national television.

Further fueling speculation is the recent presence of TNA President Carlos Silva at multiple OVW events. Sources within OVW noted that Silva has attended several shows in recent months, signaling growing ties between the two organizations.

Silva was also expected to attend OVW’s recent celebration of its 1,400th television episode, although he ultimately was not present for the milestone event.

While neither company has officially announced the partnership, indications are that an agreement could be finalized in the near future. If the deal comes together, it would mark a significant step for TNA as the promotion continues to expand its talent development infrastructure.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)