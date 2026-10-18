TNA Wrestling is preparing for a busy stretch of contract negotiations, with numerous talent deals reportedly set to expire over the next several months.

The company has largely operated with short-term contracts in recent years, leaving a significant portion of its roster approaching free agency. With several agreements coming due, TNA officials recently addressed the situation during a meeting with talent at a television taping.

TNA President Carlos Silva reportedly informed wrestlers that the company intends to begin working on new agreements in the coming weeks, around the time of Bound For Glory.

Silva also emphasized the importance of getting contracts finalized to allow TNA to plan its creative direction further in advance. The meeting was reportedly held to assure talent that discussions regarding their respective futures with the promotion would be taking place soon.

Additionally, a substantial number of TNA contracts are reportedly scheduled to expire in December, making the final months of 2026 an important period for the company’s roster planning.

It remains to be seen which talents will reach new agreements and whether any notable departures could be on the horizon.

(H/T: Fightful Select)