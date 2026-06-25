There has been internal discussion regarding the possibility of former WWE star Apollo Crews making his way to TNA Wrestling.

Crews, a former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion, officially parted ways with WWE in April 2026, bringing an end to an 11-year run with the company. Since then, speculation has continued regarding where the veteran performer could land next.

According to sources, Crews has been mentioned internally within TNA as a potential addition to the roster later this year once he becomes available. However, it remains unclear how those discussions may have been impacted by the recent changes behind the scenes in TNA, including the departures of Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, and several others.

While no deal or appearance has been confirmed, Crews’ name has reportedly surfaced as someone the promotion has interest in bringing aboard when the timing is right.

The speculation is particularly noteworthy with TNA Slammiversary set for June 28. At the event, Mustafa Ali is scheduled to defend the TNA International Championship against a mystery challenger, leading fans to wonder whether a surprise debut could be in the cards.

That said, Crews’ contractual status remains uncertain. As of this writing, if he is operating under WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause, that period has not yet expired, making any immediate appearance unlikely.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live TNA Slammiversary Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)