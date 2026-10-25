Eric Young has reportedly settled into a backstage role with WWE NXT.

According to one source, the former TNA World Champion is currently working as a producer for the NXT brand. Young has reportedly been with WWE since July 2026, although his future as an in-ring competitor remains unclear.

The update comes several months after TNA Wrestling announced Young’s departure from the company. Reports subsequently indicated that Young was expected to return to WWE, where he had maintained a positive relationship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

It was also reported at the time that Young was expected to serve in a “player/coach” capacity with NXT, potentially allowing him to contribute both behind the scenes and inside the ring.

Young originally joined TNA in 2004 as a member of Team Canada and remained with the promotion until signing with WWE in 2016. He was released in April 2020 as part of the company’s roster cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran wrestler briefly returned to WWE in 2022 but never appeared on television during that stint. He subsequently resurfaced in TNA at Slammiversary 2023.

As of this writing, there is no word on whether Young will eventually return to WWE television as an active wrestler.

(H/T: PWInsider)