Joe Hendry’s time with TNA Wrestling appears to be winding down as he prepares for a full-time move to WWE.

The former TNA World Champion has already had a notable presence with WWE this year, competing in the Royal Rumble, appearing at WrestleMania, and making consistent appearances on NXT, and at NXT live events.

On this week’s NXT Homecoming special, “The Glorious” Bobby Roode even suggested Hendry should set his sights on the NXT Championship.

According to Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI, Hendry is still under contract to TNA but is being “largely phased out” of the company’s programming as plans are made for his WWE future.

“Multiple WWE and TNA sources tell The Takedown on SI that Hendry is in the process of being largely phased out of TNA programming and integrated more into WWE TV,” Alba reported. “The internal expectation across people in both companies is that he will be WWE-bound on a full-time basis by the beginning of 2026.”

The report clarified that Hendry’s TNA exit may not be absolute, with the possibility of future appearances still on the table.

“This is not to say TNA will not use Hendry on TV in the future, but The Takedown was told fans should expect to see him more prominently on NXT,” Alba noted.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Joe Hendry’s future plans continue to surface.