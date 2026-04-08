A developing situation involving TNA Wrestling talent and outside bookings may be signaling bigger changes across the wrestling landscape.

Moose has officially been pulled from the upcoming MLP Multiverse event. The TNA star had previously been approved for the appearance, but his removal has raised eyebrows behind the scenes.

Initial indications from TNA sources suggested that Moose’s absence could be tied to a scheduling conflict. However, the situation may go deeper than originally believed.

There is now growing concern within the independent wrestling scene that additional TNA names could be affected.

Specifically, there is fear that Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth may be pulled from upcoming matches that involve AEW talent, which would lead to significant changes to several high-profile cards.

Two matches in particular have drawn attention, which are Leon Slater vs. Ricochet and Nic Nemeth vs. MJF, both of which have been promoted for various events across the country.

The Nemeth vs. MJF bout, in particular, has received a notable push through social media and media appearances.

That’s where things could get messy.

According to sources familiar with the situation, there is a growing belief that things may be trending toward a scenario where TNA talent are no longer allowed to wrestle AEW talent in any setting.

At least one side isn’t going quietly, as Nemeth is said to be pushing to remain involved in his scheduled match with MJF.

Meanwhile, there are also behind-the-scenes dynamics at play regarding TNA leadership.

Carlos Silva was reportedly open to TNA wrestlers working MLP events, but individuals close to MLP have indicated that Silva was not pleased with AEW running AEW Collision opposite TNA iMPACT last week.

The scheduling overlap was said to be a decision made by Warner Bros. Discovery, with AEW reportedly favoring the college basketball lead-in that recent weekends have provided.

(H/T: Fightful Select)