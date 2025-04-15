TNA Wrestling continues to bolster their talent roster.

As a follow-up to our earlier report regarding additional unannounced signings by TNA, we’ve learned that the company has secured deals with at least three international talents who have not yet been publicly revealed.

These signings are said to be finalized, with all three wrestlers already under contract.

While details on their identities are being kept under wraps for now, sources indicate that TNA is looking to bolster its roster with fresh global talent as part of a broader strategy to expand its international reach and appeal.

Expect more updates as these signings move closer to being introduced on TNA programming.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding potential TNA Wrestling talent signings continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)