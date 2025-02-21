– As noted, former WWE star Elias, now going by Elijah, made his debut for TNA Wrestling during the live edition of IMPACT on February 20 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Recent speculation linked Elijah to AEW/ROH, but those rumors were previously debunked, and it was reported that TNA had shown interest in signing him. Now, it has been confirmed that Elijah has officially signed with TNA Wrestling.

Meanwhile, questions remain regarding a recent vignette Elijah filmed with The Righteous, a group still believed to be under AEW/ROH contracts despite their lack of recent in-ring action. Further details on that situation are still emerging.

TNA iMPACT also featured the debut of The Colons, who would go on to face Joe Hendry and fellow new signee Elijah in the 2/20 main event.

– Also during the 2/20 live episode of TNA iMPACT, The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, with Ace Austin in their corner at ringside, defeated WWE NXT duo Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, with Wes Lee in their corner at ringside.

After the match, Lee challenged The Rascalz and Austin to face the NXT trio in an inter-promotional six-man tag-team match at the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view.

Later in the show, the match was made official.