A potential ‘bidding war’ for the signing of a former veteran of All Elite Wrestling could be in the works between TNA Wrestling and AEW.

TNA Wrestling continues to navigate a busy stretch of expiring contracts, but they may be close to adding a fresh face to the company’s talent roster.

Sources within the company confirmed they’ve been in talks with Bear Bronson, with the intention of bringing him in for the upcoming TNA iMPACT television taping in El Paso, Texas. Sources claim the internal sentiment is optimistic, if everything clicks during the tapings, they’re hopeful a full signing isn’t far behind.

Bronson has been grinding at a wild pace on the independent scene, working nearly 90 matches since March as one of the most active wrestlers in the country. He previously held a deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) before it expired earlier this year, and since then he’s been popping up everywhere.

Among some of his notable 2025 independent pro wrestling scene stops included matches and appearances for the likes of Wrestling Open, ICW, GCW, as well as a long list of additional stops in between.

Interestingly, an AEW source also confirmed there has been internal interest on their end in potentially bringing Bronson back.

