TNA World Champion Mike Santana could soon be weighing a major career decision.

According to reports, Santana’s current deal with TNA Wrestling is set to expire this summer, putting the reigning world champion on the verge of free agency and leaving his long-term future up in the air.

The timing is especially interesting given Santana’s recent comments in media appearances, where he openly addressed the possibility of making the jump to WWE or NXT once his contract situation is resolved.

Fueling that speculation even further, Santana just resurfaced on WWE programming as part of the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA.

On the March 31 episode of NXT on CW, Santana returned to the brand and competed in a featured six-man tag-team match. He joined forces with OTM to score a victory over DarkState.

That appearance certainly raised some eyebrows.

With his contract winding down and momentum building on both sides, Santana’s next move could end up being one of the more closely watched stories in the months ahead.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Mike Santana’s TNA Wrestling contract status and future plans continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)