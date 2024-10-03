TNA Wrestling will continue an annual tradition during Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend.

Heading into this year’s TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, there have been questions regarding whether or not a new inductee will be announced for the TNA Hall Of Fame.

For every TNA Bound For Glory PPV weekend since 2020, the promotion has selected at least one new inductee for their TNA Hall Of Fame, and that tradition will continue later this month.

According to one source, there have been talks behind-the-scenes regarding a few potential options for the 2024 TNA Hall Of Fame inductee.

While nothing has been announced and no internal final decision has been made yet, The Hardys duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are near the top of the list of legends that the company might go with for 2024.

Many within TNA are hopeful that current WWE Superstar and arguably the most recognizable “home grown talent” in the history of the company, AJ Styles, will get the nod for this year’s honors.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding who will be inducted into the 2024 class of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame during TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend in Detroit, MI.

(H/T: Fightful Select)