TNA Wrestling reportedly has interest in a recent WWE tryout attendee.

Josh Bishop is said to have caught the attention of TNA officials following his recent work with 4th Rope Wrestling.

Bishop has also made appearances for MLW without being under contract. He stepped into the promotion’s Tag Team Championship picture following Baron Corbin’s departure for WWE.

The independent standout was among the wrestlers who participated in WWE’s tryouts in August, adding another major company to the list of promotions that have recently taken a look at him.

Should Bishop ultimately land with TNA, it would make for an interesting stretch for the wrestler. He worked MLW tapings in May and June that are still airing, attended a WWE tryout in August, and could potentially appear on TNA programming in the near future.

J-Rod, another participant in the recent WWE tryouts, has also reportedly drawn interest from TNA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)