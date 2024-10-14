Joe Hendry is gearing up for something big.

The challenger for the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 surfaced on social media on Monday to respond to a fan who wrote, “Kinda crazy how fast Joe Hendry fell off the radar.”

Hendry replied, “Kinda crazy how poorly that tweet will age in about 4 months.”

A lot of speculation has been running rampant following the comments, as four months would time out to the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show in February.

There is a chance that in four months time, Hendry will be the TNA World Champion and a surprise in one of the biggest WWE events of the 2025 calendar.

According to one source within TNA, the company plans to feature Hendry as their poster boy heading into 2025, with his contract in TNA lasting until at least late-2025.

