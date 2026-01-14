TNA Wrestling’s schedule beyond its highly anticipated AMC debut has been largely under wraps.

But some clarity is beginning to emerge.

The company is currently locked in for a busy stretch, with its Dallas shows taking place this week, including the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut show on January 15, and running through the TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view event on January 17 from the same venue.

From there, TNA is scheduled to head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it will tape two nights of TNA iMPACT television the following week.

Beyond those dates, plans are starting to come into focus.

TNA Wrestling is expected to travel to Nashville, Tennessee in early February, marking the next stop on the promotion’s touring schedule once the Albuquerque, NM. tapings conclude.

An official announcement is believed to be coming soon, with TNA expected to have talent on-site in the coming week to help promote the Nashville dates.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC results coverage.

MORE TNA NEWS: Another WWE Legend Set For TNA iMPACT On AMC Debut, Top TNA Star Teases More Surprises For The Show

(H/T: Fightful Select)