TNA is reportedly working to add a tribute to the late PAC to this Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC.

The September 30 episode was taped in advance and had already been completed prior to PAC’s passing on Sunday. However, TNA is reportedly working to incorporate a tribute graphic and additional elements into the broadcast honoring the former AEW star, whose real name was Ben Satterley.

PAC passed away at the age of 40, less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out in Chicago.

Thursday’s iMPACT will feature AJ Francis taking on Moose, while Cedric Alexander faces Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater squares off with Joe Alonzo.

Zoey Serrano will also face Indi Hartwell, while BDE battles Mr. Elegance in a qualifying match for the X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory.

Additionally, The Hardys are scheduled to call out The Syx for war.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.