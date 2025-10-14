As we previously noted, a number of top TNA Wrestling stars and current champions are nearing the end of their current contracts, and there could be several roster shake-ups over the next several months. At least a dozen TNA contracts are set to expire within the next three months. While specific names have not been confirmed, several key talents are believed to be in discussions regarding new deals. However, it’s still unclear which performers plan to re-sign and which may test the waters elsewhere.

Sean Ross Sapp noted during the Fightful Select Answers Q&A session that fans should expect additional deals to come due in the near future, as TNA management has been strategically shifting toward shorter-term agreements over the past year. The company reportedly views this approach as mutually beneficial, giving both the promotion and the wrestlers more freedom and flexibility in a constantly evolving market.

Sources within TNA have expressed satisfaction with how the shorter contract structure has played out so far, pointing out that it has allowed the company to quickly adapt to changes in talent availability, creative direction, and fan engagement.

As we’ve reported, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy), are among those whose contracts are nearing expiration. Their current deals are scheduled to end in November. The iconic duo recently capped off their legendary careers with a series of high-profile appearances — including winning the NXT Tag Team Titles from DarkState at the WWE NXT vs. TNA Wrestling: Showdown crossover event. The brothers then closed their in-ring chapter at Bound for Glory, defeating Team 3D in a billed “One Final Table Match,” marking their official retirement from active competition.

TNA President Carlos Silva took to social media following Bound for Glory 2025, commenting that he looks “forward to many years of positive vibes together” with The Hardys — a remark many have interpreted as a sign that the company hopes to maintain a working relationship with the iconic team in some form, even after their in-ring retirement.

Additionally, the contracts of current TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Billie Kay) are also set to expire shortly after Bound for Glory 2025. While there’s no confirmation yet on whether the duo plans to renew their deals, the pair have reportedly remained in good standing with management and have been integral in elevating the Knockouts Tag division throughout 2024 and 2025.

With multiple key deals approaching their expiration dates, it appears TNA will be entering a critical stretch as it looks to secure its core roster heading into 2026.