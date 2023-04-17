– WWE brought in 20 extras to work as security guards for tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on what the guards will be used for, but the segment with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes seems likely.

– There was some concern at last week’s RAW over Finn Balor working 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio due to Balor being banged up. Balor was off for Friday’s SmackDown and there’s no word yet on if he will work tonight’s RAW, but The Judgment Day vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is rumored for tonight’s main event.

– Last week’s RAW was headlined by Solo Sikoa defeating Owens. This was their third match since the March 6 RAW as Owens defeated Sikoa by DQ that week, then Sikoa defeated Owens on the March 13 RAW. A WWE source pointed to Sikoa vs. Owens happening three times in about five weeks as a rarity under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Sikoa vs. Mysterio is rumored for tonight’s RAW.

