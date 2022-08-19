Sources in AEW have reportedly confirmed that AEW World Champion CM Punk went into business for himself in the opening promo of Wednesday’s Dynamite, and that there is heat between Punk and “Hangman” Adam Page, but there are people within AEW who believe the situation could be turned into a storyline at some point.

In an update, Wade Keller of PWTorch.com VIP commented on the situation with Punk and Page, and how some do not feel like it’s beyond AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, and others in the company, to do another worked-shoot kind of angle.

“Somebody I talked to today [said] that the wrestlers in general do not feel like it is beyond Tony Khan and others to do another worked-shoot type thing. And he just said [that] he didn’t think that was the case here,” Keller said. “But he said just keep that in the back of your mind that even if there is a beef, they might think, ‘hey, let’s amplify this. Let’s turn this into a thing.’ And so he was sort of like, let’s see how things play out once we understand why the Punk-Moxley match was put on early, and all that. Let’s see how this plays out because it might turn out like yeah, there was something there but then they extended and amplified it beyond the point of resolution because they thought it would be believable and create a buzz.”

It was reported earlier in the week how some felt like there was a chance Punk no-showed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Charleston, WV, which obviously did not happen. Keller commented on how Khan met with Punk in the locker room before the show.

“I can report that Tony Khan went into Punk’s locker room and spent a decent amount of time with him one on one [Wednesday] afternoon,” Khan said. “I can also report that Punk did not seem agitated or distracted or not his usual self right before Dynamite started. It didn’t seem like anything was on his mind or that it was a stressful day or anything like that. He was totally going through the normal motions. So there’s just a couple contextual things there.”

Punk’s Dynamite appearance wasn’t advertised until around 7pm ET on Wednesday.

It was reported earlier today that there is a significant amount of backstage drama within AEW right now, especially among top talents.

