There is something to this Shane McMahon and AEW stuff.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW and ROH President Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon this week.

According to the report, the two met privately during the afternoon hours on Monday, July 29, 2024, at a private airport in Arlington, Texas.

Khan and Shane-O-Mac reportedly “discussed possibilities moving forward.”

Khan has noted he has been “open” to the idea of working with the son of the former longtime WWE Chairman, however he claimed reports that talks between the two had taken place were untrue.

The rumors first began making the rounds when it was mentioned on an episode of Jim Ross’ “Grilling J.R.” podcast.

Many in the company were completely unaware that a meeting took place between the two as of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

In addition to the talk on the “Grilling J.R.” podcast, Khan commented in a recent interview on the “Maggie & Perloff Show” that McMahon was “welcome to stop by at any time” and “seems like a really nice guy.”

He also told Sports Illustrated that he has “a lot of respect for (McMahon) as an executive and a professional wrestler” and that he is “always welcome in AEW.”

We will keep you posted.