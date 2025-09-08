An unfortunate setback has hit a top pro wrestling star just as he was settling back in after making his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling.

According to sources, Wardlow is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which would keep him on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

There is talk that he may remain on television in an enforcer role while recovering, although that has not been confirmed.

It’s been suggested that the injury may have occurred during his recent return angle, though that has not been verified.

Wardlow had already been out of action for over a year due to injuries. He was medically cleared months ago but stayed off AEW programming while taping the first two seasons of the reboot of American Gladiators, which stars The Miz as host and has since wrapped filming.

Several talents expressed disappointment over the situation, noting how much Wardlow had gone through to get healthy and back on TV, just to have this unfortunate setback.

(H/T: Fightful Select)