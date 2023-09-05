It’s safe to say many fans see LA Knight as the current top babyface Superstar on the WWE SmackDown brand, but now company officials have given this spot to Knight.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE’s “talent board,” which is used internally, was updated on Sunday coming out of Payback. It’s notable that Knight is now listed as the top babyface on the SmackDown side.

It’s also interesting to note that Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are now listed as heels, despite the babyface reactions they have received since WWE formed the new trio. It wasn’t clear how close to the top Lashley and The Profits are with this latest internal update.

On a related note, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY is now listed at the top of the heels list for the blue brand women’s division.

