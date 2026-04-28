A top name will not be in the house this coming Wednesday night.

According to one source, Chris Jericho will not be at this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Instead, Jericho will reportedly be in New York City this week to film a television project of some kind.

This will mark the first time Jericho won’t be appearing live on the weekly Wednesday night AEW on TBS show since making his return to the company several weeks ago.

Whether or not he appears in a pre taped segment remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)