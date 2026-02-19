Another WWE NXT standout appears to be on the verge of leveling up.

Sol Ruca is reportedly in line for a slight character refresh as she inches closer to a potential move to the WWE main roster. The update includes plans for a brand-new entrance theme, signaling that the company is preparing to present her in a slightly different light when the time comes.

There’s been internal belief for a while that Ruca has accomplished what she can in NXT, and that her run on the developmental brand may have run its course. With momentum building behind her, a main roster call-up is said to be looming.

It’s not official yet.

However, signs continue to point toward WWE positioning Ruca for the next step in her career, and creative adjustments like new music often serve as an early indicator that bigger things are on the horizon.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)