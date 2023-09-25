WWE held tryouts last week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fightful Select has details about one top prospect who was unable to attend.

According to the report. Hollyhood Haley J was pulled from the WWE tryout due to reasons related to medical paperwork. This was told to the publication by both WWE and OVW sources. However, that doesn’t mean the company isn’t interested in Haley J and hope to get her a tryout against in the near future.

Haley J was very featured in the recently released Netflix series Wrestlers, which did a deep dive on the OVW promotion and the roster on the talent.