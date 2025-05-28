The aftermath of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is being felt across the locker room, as several members of the roster are dealing with the physical toll of Sunday night’s pay-per-view.

Sources indicate that a significant number of talents are currently awaiting medical clearance, with one source describing the list of questionable names as “the longest it’s been in quite some time.”

Among those banged up are The Young Bucks, who both came out of the show worse for wear. There was concern that Nick Jackson may have suffered a concussion, though that has not been officially confirmed.

Fans concerned about Jamie Hayter can breathe a sigh of relief — she reportedly came out of her highly anticipated match with Mercedes Moné without any issues, assuring those backstage that she’s “totally fine.”

Will Ospreay, who traveled for tonight’s AEW event, also made it through the weekend unscathed.

As more talent receives medical clearance, AEW is expected to announce additional matches moving forward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)