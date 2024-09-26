WWE isn’t the only pro wrestling company getting top talent to re-sign.

In addition to others such as Swerve Strickland and MJF re-signing with AEW in 2024, a top star from the company’s women’s division has reportedly signed on the dotted line for a new deal with AEW as well.

Ahead of her “Saraya Rules Match” against Jamie Hayter at the AEW Collision: Grand Slam 2024 taped show this coming Saturday night on TNT, reports have surfaced regarding Saraya’s status with AEW.

According to reports, Saraya has re-signed a new one-year deal to remain with All Elite Wrestling, keeping her locked in with the promotion until September of 2025.

It’s worth noting that AEW had an option year on Saraya’s original deal, however whether or not that is the year she has been re-upped for, or if she made a separate agreement with the company is unclear.

Reports coming out of the taping of her match against Hayter for the September 28 broadcast were said to be positive.

(H/T: Fightful Select)