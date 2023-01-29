While Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night, a focal point of the match was how Damage CTRL dominated things. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were eliminated by Becky Lynch, buy Bayley then eliminated Lynch. Liv Morgan then eliminated Bayley, which led to Damage CTRL brawling with Lynch through the crowd.

A new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that Lynch vs. Bayley is planned for WrestleMania 39.

The main event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Kevin Owens, but the post-match angle included a spot where Sami Zayn turned on Reigns and The Bloodline. Zayn was beatdown by his former stablemates, except for Jey Uso, who walked out on the beatdown.

It was reported months ago that Zayn vs. Reigns was planned for WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, and word now is that this match is still planned. Zayn and Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos was also planned at one point, and now word is that this match will take place at WrestleMania 39. It was recently reported that WWE was splitting up the tag team titles again, but it looks like The Usos may walk into WrestleMania with both sets of titles.

Regarding Ripley’s title shot at WrestleMania 39, Barrasso noted that she is slated to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in Los Angeles. Ripley briefly touched on the potential match during the post-show press conference, but it wasn’t a given that she would challenge Belair.

Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble and he is now set to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 39. There had been rumors on Reigns defending one title on each night, but there’s no word yet on if they will go in that direction. There’s still a lot that can happen between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

Other rumored or planned matches for WrestleMania 39 coming out of the Royal Rumble are Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge (believed to be some sort of stipulation match, perhaps Hell In a Cell), Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, among others.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.